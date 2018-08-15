Brace for extra-warm weather through 2022: study

Earth's average surface temperature has always fluctuated.

Over the last million years, it vacillated roughly every 100,000 years between ice ages and balmy periods warmer than today.

Over the last 11,000 years, those variations have become extremely modest, allowing our species to flourish.

Manmade climate change -- caused by billions of tonnes of greenhouse gases injected into the atmosphere, mainly over the last century -- has come on top of those small shifts, and today threatens to overwhelm them.

Teasing apart the influence of carbon pollution and natural variation has long bedevilled scientists trying hey to quantify the impact of climate change on cyclones, droughts, floods and other forms of extreme weather.

Natural warming v. manmade change

Sevellec and his colleagues tackled the problem in a different way.

First, they focused on the natural fluctuations that -- for most climate scientists -- are "noise" obscuring the climate change fingerprint.

Second, they used a streamlined statistical approach rather than the comprehensive climate models that generate most long-term forecasts.

"We developed a system for predicting interannual" -- or short-term -- "natural variations in climate," Sevellec said.