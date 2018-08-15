Sci-Tech

New species of orchid discovered in Peruvian jungle

15 August 2018 - 09:00 By AFP
This undated and unlocated handout picture released on August 14, 2018 by the National Service of Protected Natural Areas shows the recently discovered orchid species "Andinia tingomariana", found by a group of Peruvian botanists in the central Amazonian forest of Peru at the Tingo Maria National Park.
This undated and unlocated handout picture released on August 14, 2018 by the National Service of Protected Natural Areas shows the recently discovered orchid species "Andinia tingomariana", found by a group of Peruvian botanists in the central Amazonian forest of Peru at the Tingo Maria National Park.
Image: HO / SERNANP / AFP

Botanists have discovered a new species of orchid in Peru's central Amazonian rainforest, the country's national parks service announced Tuesday.

"The new species of orchid was recently discovered in the Tingo Maria National Park" in the Huanuco region, the parks service SERNANP announced.

The orchid is classified as belonging to the Andinia genus and was discovered in area of the Bella Durmiente (Spanish for Sleeping Beauty) mountain, which is a prominent feature of the Tingo Maria National Park, it said in a statement.

Set in the middle of Peru, the area is marked by mild weather with an annual average temperature of 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit).

A view of the Tingo Maria National Park in the central Amazonian forest of Peru.
A view of the Tingo Maria National Park in the central Amazonian forest of Peru.
Image: HO / SERNANP / AFP

Fragrant and delicately beautiful, there are around 30,000 different species of orchid around the world, around 10 percent of them in Peru.

Around 240 can be found in the Tingo Maria National Park, which was created in 1965.

"This kind of discovery highlights the natural heritage of the country and demonstrates the good standard of conservation of the park," said Lorenzo Flores, director of the Tingo Maria National Park.

The orchid was given the name "Andinia tingomariana" by the US Department of Biologicial and Ecological Organisms in honor of the protected natural area where it was discovered. 

READ MORE

Cape sculptor turns endangered plants into newly-minted floral fossils

Nic Bladen shines a spotlight on the threat of global warming by casting unique botanicals into bronze, creating artworks he hopes will last as ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

8 hip houseplants to grow indoors now

If you’re looking to freshen up your home, houseplants are not only beautiful to the eye, but also add structure and interest to an interior. Here ...
Lifestyle
2 years ago

Most read

  1. SABC signs deal with MultiChoice to stay in DStv South Africa
  2. WATCH | Heartfelt tributes pour in for Zondeni Sobukwe South Africa
  3. Rocket-propelled grenades for sale on the street in Mpumalanga South Africa
  4. Three cops in court on murder‚ torture claims South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Here is what you need to know about new NPA boss Dr Silas Ramaite
Dozens feared dead in Italy bridge collapse
X