New pesticide may be as harmful to bees as those they replace

Foraging behaviour, and the amount of pollen collected by individual bees remained unchanged in the experiment.

The study has been published amid legal challenges and shifting national policies on neonicotinoids, among the most commonly used insecticides in the world.

In April, European Union countries voted to ban three neonicotinoid-based products in open fields, restricting use to covered greenhouses.

Earlier this month Canada followed suit, announcing the phase-out of two of the pesticides widely applied to canola, corn and soybean crops.

Neonicotinoids are based on the chemical structure of nicotine and attack insect nervous systems. Sulfoximine insecticides, while in a different class, act in a similar way.

Unlike contact pesticides -- which remain on the surface of foliage -- neonicotinoids are absorbed by the plant from the seed phase and transported to leaves, flowers, roots and stems.

They have been widely used over the last 20 years, and were designed to control sap-feeding insects such as aphids and root-feeding grubs.

Past studies have found neonicotinoids can cause bees to become disorientated such that they cannot find their way back to the hive, and lower their resistance to disease.

Colony collapse

Other research has shown that crop pests have also built up resistance.

"Sulfoximine-based insecticides are a likely successor and are being registered for use globally," Siviter noted.

In 2013, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved two sulfoxaflor-based pesticides for sale under the brand names Transform and Closer.

Sulfoxaflor is also registered in Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, India, Mexico and a couple of dozen other countries.