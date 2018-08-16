The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) said on Thursday it has laid charges against four mohair farmers following a controversial video by the animal rights group‚ People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA)‚ claiming abuse on farms in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape.

The four-minute video was released in May‚ leading to a ban on the product by top clothing brands such as H&M‚ Zara‚ Gap and Topshop.

The NPSCA said the footage revealed goats being dragged by their horns and legs‚ a man kneeling on a goat’s neck‚ goats being lifted by their tails and thrown across the floor. Shearers can be seen inflicting wounds on the goats and crudely stitching up the wounds on the shearing floor‚ without providing any pain relief or anaesthesia.

WARNING: The video below is graphic. Not for sensitive viewers.