Blood and guts - the Trojan horse local esports organisers are using to get more women involved in gaming.

Gamer and esports commentator Sam “Tech Girl” Wright also wants the Valkyrie Challenge to erode the gender gap as the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) tournament enters its second year.

“It was less about having all-girls teams playing in an all-girl league and more about saying it’s okay to stand up and compete … Valkyrie has allowed them to see that these girls can actually play… it’s opened those gates and allowed more girls to play.”

Wright believes South Africa still needs this tournament as esports continues to develop.

“If you chat to people overseas‚ they’ll tell you we don’t have to explain what esports is. We don’t have to legitimise it. Our industry is big enough‚ the support is big enough. We don’t need to explain it to you. You need to learn to understand.”

The second season of the online tournament‚ hosted by Mettlestate and ASUS ROG (Republic of Gamers)‚ is currently under way‚ with 14 teams of five players each competing for the R50‚000 prize money. R25‚000 goes to first place.

Mettlestate founder Barry “Anthrax” Louzada said games were always marketed for boys. “It was always a male character saving the princess kind of thing. Sisters‚ girlfriends‚ wives‚ mothers‚ aunties of these boys who play games generally start to pick up a liking or interest in what is happening around them.”

Wright is largely dismissive of gaming research which often finds most gamers are female‚ without distinguishing between mobile‚ computer‚ competitive‚ casual gaming‚ etc. “Yes‚ the majority of women are gamers‚ but they are probably playing Candy Crush on their phone.” Louzada believes society has double standards when it compares gaming to other sports and activities.