“As things stand at this moment the school is on the verge of collapsing and if this persists for a month we will have no solution but to close‚” says Lwando Rwayi‚ the principal of Arthur Mfebe Agricultural School in the Eastern Cape.

“We have informed the parents and community . . . Many do try and help‚ but it won’t be long [before we close].”

Situated on the banks of the Wit-Kei River near Cofimvaba‚ the school has 1‚058 students from grade 10 to grade 12‚ following a curriculum with three compulsory subjects: agricultural management‚ agricultural science and agricultural technology.

Rwayi places the financial woes of the school at the door of the Eastern Cape Department of Education for allegedly delaying the school’s R1.5-million budget allocation. As a section 21 school the department is meant to deposit the funds at the beginning of the financial year. That was meant to happen in April. Twelve schools are similarly affected.