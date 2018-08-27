Sci-Tech

Internet groups urge US court to reinstate 'net neutrality' rules

27 August 2018 - 18:41 By Reuters
A coalition of companies has applied to reinstall net neutrality.
A coalition of companies has applied to reinstall net neutrality.
Image: Mal Langsdon

A coalition of trade groups representing companies including Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc, urged a US appeals court to reinstate landmark "net neutrality" rules adopted in 2015 to guarantee an open internet.

In a legal filing Monday, the Internet Association, Entertainment Software Association, Computer & Communications Industry Association, and Writers Guild of America West urged the reversal of the Trump administration's decision to overturn the rules in December.

"Rules regulating the conduct of (internet providers) continue to be needed to protect and promote an open internet," the groups wrote in a brief filed with the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

FCC's flawed analysis runs counter to the record and departs from [its] previous factual findings without explanation
Coalition to reinstate net neutrality

Last week, 22 states and the District of Columbia asked the same appeals court to reinstate the prior rules after the Federal Communications Commission voted 3-2 in December along party lines to reverse rules that barred internet service providers (ISPs) from blocking or throttling traffic or offering paid fast lanes, also known as paid prioritisation.

The FCC handed sweeping new powers to internet providers to recast how Americans use the internet — as long as they disclose any changes. The new rules took effect in early June but major providers have made no changes in internet access.

The internet groups, which also represent Netflix Inc , Microsoft Corp, Twitter Inc, Uber Technologies Inc and many other tech firms, harshly criticised the FCC repeal and questioned its legal basis.

The brief calls the FCC's decision "unreasoned and unreasonable" and says its "flawed analysis runs counter to the record and departs from the (FCC's) previous factual findings without explanation".

'At least I now know that I am bigger' LeBron James penis nets complaints to FCC

'Cis female mammary glands, labia, vagina' are okay, but American sports fans would much rather not see LeBron James' penis if complaints are to be ...
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

The groups also reject the FCC's argument that enhanced transparency will allow market forces to ensure consumer access to an open internet.

"It is irrational to think that transparency regarding ISP practices alone can protect net neutrality for the millions of consumers who cannot switch providers; they must either accept their ISPs’ disclosed traffic management practices or go without internet access," the internet groups wrote.

The internet groups also question the legal basis the FCC cites for imposing the new transparency requirements on providers after the commission said it had no legal basis to maintain net neutrality rules.

The states' lawsuit also asked the appeals court to reverse the FCC's effort to preempt states from imposing their own rules guaranteeing an open internet.

Several internet companies filed a separate challenge last week to overturn the FCC decision, including Mozilla Corp, Vimeo Inc, Etsy Inc, and numerous media and technology advocacy groups.

Others have told the court they plan to back the effort to reverse the net neutrality repeal, including New York City, eBay Inc and some members of Congress.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has repeatedly said he believes the rules will be upheld and will encourage additional investment by providers. The internet groups brief rejected the argument that the net neutrality rules had led to diminished investment.

The FCC did not immediately comment on the internet groups' legal brief.

The net neutrality repeal was a win for internet service providers, like Comcast Corp, AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc, whose practices faced significant government oversight and FCC investigations under the 2015 order.

The US Senate voted in May to keep the Obama-era internet rules, but the measure is unlikely to be approved by the House of Representatives or the White House.

Net neutrality repeal gives US Democrats fresh way to reach millennials

The US Federal Communications Commission vote on Thursday to roll back net neutrality rules could galvanize young voters, a move Democrats hope will ...
News
8 months ago

Are data providers contributing to the digital divide?

"Net neutrality" means internet and cellphone service providers, and all companies that connect consumers to the internet, are legally obliged to ...
Lifestyle
8 months ago

Internet businesses ask US to keep net neutrality rules

AirBnb, Reddit, Shutterstock, Inc, Tumblr, Etsy, Twitter and a long list of small internet companies urged the Federal Communications Commission on ...
News
9 months ago

Most read

  1. TUT suspends activities for the rest of the week after death of law student South Africa
  2. WATCH | Explainer: How the cross-examination of witnesses will work South Africa
  3. Think Edgars’ perfume testers are filled with perfume? Wrong! South Africa
  4. BREAKING | NSFAS boss Steven Zwane suspended amid maladministration allegations  South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Chilly southern snow surprise
Jonas’ scathing testimony at state capture commission
X