Internet groups urge US court to reinstate 'net neutrality' rules

A coalition of trade groups representing companies including Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc, urged a US appeals court to reinstate landmark "net neutrality" rules adopted in 2015 to guarantee an open internet.

In a legal filing Monday, the Internet Association, Entertainment Software Association, Computer & Communications Industry Association, and Writers Guild of America West urged the reversal of the Trump administration's decision to overturn the rules in December.

"Rules regulating the conduct of (internet providers) continue to be needed to protect and promote an open internet," the groups wrote in a brief filed with the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.