Physicists finally observe 'elusive' Higgs decay

Six years after tracking down the Higgs boson, the subatomic particle that confers mass on matter, physicists said Tuesday they have "at long last" witnessed it decaying into tiny bits called "bottom quarks".

The predicted decay was observed at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) famous for the Nobel-capped discovery of the Higgs particle in 2012, Europe's Cern physics lab announced.

"During the early preparations of the LHC, there were doubts on whether this observation could be achieved," the Atlas scientific collaboration said of the "elusive interaction" now documented at the massive particle accelerator.

Because Higgs bosons themselves are hard to find, and other particles also break up into bottom quarks, it has been difficult to track down those attributed specifically to Higgs decay.