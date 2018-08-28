'Saving species with faeces': rhino poo aids conservation study

"Most of the research that we're doing to assess health and stress involves collecting a lot of poo," said professor Susanne Shultz from the University of Manchester.

"We want take these models that have been developed on captive animals and apply them to these wild populations, and assess [their] relative health and well-being."

The team uses hormonal bio-markers present in animal dung to understand stress and reproductive health in wild animals and they say it can be collected without disturbing the animal.

"Through the poo we can see how stressed the animals are, [in] what condition they are, their individual health, are they reproducing," said Dr Danielle Gilroy, who is leading a project on another endangered species, the Grevy's zebra.

"All these different factors basically indicate their fitness."