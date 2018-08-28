WATCH | What would you do if the Kruger's 'biggest' pride of lions came right at you?

What would you do if a pride of 15 lions came towards you?

Whip out your camera, of course. That's exactly what tourists did when they spotted the Kruger National Park's 'biggest' pride of lions walking towards them.

The tourists turned a corner and were surprised by "a whole lot of yellow things in the road," which they assumed were a herd of impala. When the objects got closer they were shocked to realises it was a pride of lions walking towards them.

Tourist Ram Goyel was mesmerised by his astonished to find that a white lion was among this pride.