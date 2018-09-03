Big 5 under fire threat as central Pilanesberg burns
A wildfire at the Pilanesberg National Park near Sun City burnt down the Mankwe camp‚ and moved quickly through the fenced Big 5 park at the weekend.
The fire was still burning on Monday morning.
Park authorities said it began on Saturday night from the north of the park‚ and ran through the park on Sunday with the wind blowing south. They confirmed the Mankwe hide was destroyed by the fire.
On its Facebook page‚ it shared images of the devastation‚ adding though that "lots of people" were putting their lives on the line to try and contain the fire.
"Our thoughts are with all the teams on the ground and the beloved wildlife caught up in this disaster." Images are being shared by visitors and nature-lovers.
Most of the central part of the park burned fire now moving towards Kwa Maritane
