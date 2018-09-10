Ban Ki-moon, Bill Gates head new climate change commission

World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva will also oversee the Rotterdam-based commission, which styles itself as a 'solutions broker' to speed climate reform linking governments and inter-governmental bodies, the private and public sectors according to the announcement, which came two days after global climate protests.

"We hope that the need to adapt to climate change may be felt on a global scale," said the minister, Cora van Nieuwenhuizen, who added a plan of action would be unveiled on protecting the zones most vulnerable to climate change in September next year.

"Today's announcements by the government of the Netherlands is a critical step forward to set in motion more vigorous attention to and action around climate adaptation," said Ban, who said the commission was embarking on a "worldwide mission to accelerate adaptation".