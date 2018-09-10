Sci-Tech

New drone has five times longer flight time, claims ex-Tesla inventor

10 September 2018 - 15:53 By Reuters
A drone flies during the SA Schools training session in Stellenbosch last month.
A drone flies during the SA Schools training session in Stellenbosch last month.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

US start-up Impossible Aerospace said on Monday the first of its fully electric quadcopters, which can fly up to two hours on a single charge, nearly five times that of its closest competitors, will be delivered to customers later this year.

Founded by former Tesla Inc battery module design engineer Spencer Gore in 2016, the Sunnyvale, California-based firm said it also raised $9.4m in venture capital. This brings Impossible Aerospace's total funding to $11m.

The company claims the battery life of its US-1 drone outperforms other drones available in the market, which have about a 25-minute single-charge flight time.

WATCH | Sani Pass snowfall captured in spectacular drone footage

South Africa may have celebrated Spring Day on September 1, but it still feels like winter.
News
7 hours ago

The US-1, with a 26-inch frame, is capable of flying 90 minutes to two hours on a single charge and can recoup 75 percent of the battery with about 45 minutes of charging time, Gore said.

"The US-1 has been designed with a battery-first approach," he said, allowing it to endure longer flight time.

Gore believes his design can be scaled to all aircraft sizes, potentially allowing larger electric planes to effectively compete with the conventionally fuelled counterparts in future.

When it comes to "useful ranges and endurances in future (electric aircraft)... there has to be a new way of thinking about design," Gore said.

Impossible Aerospace expects to deliver the first of its drones, priced at about $7,000 each, without additional accessories, such as the camera, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The target audience for the drones includes public safety markets, firefighters, police and search and rescue teams such as coastguards.

Drones fast track the building of clinics, schools and libraries

The construction process of building schools, clinics or libraries will be monitored by the use of a drone thanks to a new initiative launched by the ...
Features
2 months ago

US officials warn Congress on risks of drones

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Wednesday will urge Congress to approve legislation giving the federal government new powers to ...
News
3 months ago

Gauteng to use drones to monitor projects

The Gauteng department of infrastructure development has launched a programme using drones to monitor the progress of projects across the province.
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Comoros issues arrest warrant for outspoken ex-VP Africa
  2. Search for missing Dutch WikiLeaks associate intensifies in Norway Sci-Tech
  3. Prasa on brink of financial collapse‚ annual report shows South Africa
  4. New government seeks return to Zim dollar Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Williams fined after controversial US. Open final
Firefighter’s family grieve the loss of their brother, Khathutshelo Muedi
X