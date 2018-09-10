New drone has five times longer flight time, claims ex-Tesla inventor

US start-up Impossible Aerospace said on Monday the first of its fully electric quadcopters, which can fly up to two hours on a single charge, nearly five times that of its closest competitors, will be delivered to customers later this year.

Founded by former Tesla Inc battery module design engineer Spencer Gore in 2016, the Sunnyvale, California-based firm said it also raised $9.4m in venture capital. This brings Impossible Aerospace's total funding to $11m.

The company claims the battery life of its US-1 drone outperforms other drones available in the market, which have about a 25-minute single-charge flight time.