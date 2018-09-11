Got a problem? Ask China's online agony aunts

Wondering if you have a sex addiction? Have a question about the US-China trade war's likely impact? Or about whether to buy a house? China's online question-and-answer mavens like Gu Zhongyi are there for you.

Gu, a nutritionist, is among hundreds of thousands of "experts" who sell their advice in thriving Chinese internet forums where they serve as web-based agony aunts.

Chinese often have nowhere else to turn - the Communist government's controls on information, especially on sensitive topics like the trade war and sex, makes some information hard to come by, and consulting professionals in person costs too much for many people.

Around 10,000 questions per day were asked last year via "Wenda" ("Q & A"), a function on dominant Chinese social media platform Weibo where financial, health and professional experts - often self-appointed - earn money with each response.