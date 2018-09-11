WATCH | HD movies in seconds: 5 facts you should know about 5G

5G is the next generation of mobile connectivity that will change the way we use the internet for the better. Here are five facts you should know about it.

1. Faster speeds

5G will carry more data traffic at greater speeds between 10GB and 20GB per second, and has lower latency compared with 4G. You’ll be able to watch 4K videos on your mobile and download a full movie in a matter of seconds.

2. No set date for SA

In August this year, Vodacom launched what is said to be Africa’s first commercial 5G internet service in Lesotho, but it will only start providing a similar service in SA once the spectrum capable of handling 5G is made available.

Spectrum availability is one of the issues slowing down the implementation of 5G in SA, but it hasn’t stopped many from trying.

Comsol Networks, a wireless infrastructure provider, teamed up with Samsung to demonstrate a live 5G pilot network in Soweto in early September. The trial registered download speeds of 1.75GB per second.

Comsol plans to roll out commercial 5G services to businesses and consumers in some areas before the end of 2019.

3. More connections that are reliable

Due to having a higher data capacity than its predecessors, 5G will support more data connections without slowing down.

4. Boost VR applications and more

The technology will drastically improve the use of virtual reality devices. Its lower latency and high capacity can make the technology of self-driving cars fully autonomous by improving the communication between a car and its surroundings.

5. Cost effective in the long run

The initial implementation of 5G will be more expensive, but it is said to have lower maintenance costs, which could result in lower mobile data prices.