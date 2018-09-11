Sci-Tech

Why is it so expensive to communicate in South Africa? Blame something called ‘spectrum’

11 September 2018 - 17:06 By Nivashni Nair
Icasa councillor Paris Mashile says the limited supply of radio frequency spectrum had pushed up prices.
Icasa councillor Paris Mashile says the limited supply of radio frequency spectrum had pushed up prices.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

Supply and demand of “spectrum” is behind the high costs of communicating in South Africa.

According to the GSM Association (GSMA)‚ spectrum relates to the radio frequencies allocated to the mobile industry and other sectors for communication over the airwaves.

Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) councillor Paris Mashile told TimesLIVE at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) World Telecom 2018 conference on Tuesday that the limited supply of radio frequency spectrum had pushed up prices.

"If you look at other countries like Nigeria and Tanzania‚ where spectrum has been released‚ it is copious and‚ therefore‚ because of huge supply‚ the price comes down. But as you know‚ in South Africa we have had challenges. People can argue that the cost in those countries are cheaper but that is because those people have released it‚ so prices are down‚" he said.

For years‚ network operators in South Africa have said that the lack of spectrum has hindered its ability to roll out services and reduce the cost to communicate. The hold on releasing spectrum is largely due to Icasa and government disagreeing on the methods to allocate it.

But there is some hope of a resolution.

At the opening ceremony of the United Nations agency's flagship event in Durban on Monday‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa told more than 2‚000 delegates from over 91 countries that the government had recently decided to accelerate the licensing of the spectrum in the 2.6Ghz‚ 700Mhz and 800Mhz bands. This to hasten the growth of mobile communications.

Meanwhile‚ a report released at the conference suggested that when network operators paid high prices for spectrum‚ consumers paid more for mobile services.

According to the report by GSMA Intelligence‚ between 2010 and 2017‚ the final spectrum prices in developing countries were‚ on average‚ more than three times those in developed countries once differences in incomes were taken into account. South Africa was not included in the research.

MORE:

Data may fall as Icasa mulls regulating prices

Icasa is considering regulating the price of internet data, the chief executive of the telecoms watchdog said on Tuesday, as part of efforts to ...
News
4 hours ago

WATCH | HD movies in seconds: 5 facts you should know about 5G

5G is the next generation of mobile connectivity that will change the way we use the internet for the better. Here are five facts you should know ...
News
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Kumalo Primary School siblings die after ‘stomach cramps and nausea’ South Africa
  2. Pregnant nurse's body found stuck in tree in KZN South Africa
  3. Washington DC under state of emergency for hurricane Florence World
  4. Sars might not be able to collect 40% of outstanding tax South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
X