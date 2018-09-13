Students at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology have designed and built a solar car in just three months.

The vehicle‚ unveiled in Bellville on Thursday‚ will compete in the Sasol Solar Challenge‚ which will see more than 20 solar-powered vehicles racing from Pretoria to Stellenbosch starting on September 22.

The lightweight CPUT Solar Flyer is made of aluminium and covered in polyfibre composite. It has commercially available solar panels and the hub motors are mounted in motorcycle wheel rims with hydraulic disk brakes.

Deputy vice-chancellor Anthony Staak said the team of students and staff from the mechanical engineering and mechatronics department built the car in three months‚ about a quarter of the time of several rivals.

“Where others saw insurmountable obstructions‚ our team simply saw opportunities. As the build progressed designs were adjusted to ensure deadlines were met‚” he said.