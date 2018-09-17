Sci-Tech

Germany rolls out world's first hydrogen train

17 September 2018 - 15:31 By AFP
Polluting diesel trains like these should be seen less after Germany rolled out the world's first hydrogen-powered train on Monday.
Polluting diesel trains like these should be seen less after Germany rolled out the world's first hydrogen-powered train on Monday.
Image: Narinder Nanu/AFP

Germany rolled out the world's first hydrogen-powered train on Monday, signalling the start of a push to challenge the might of polluting diesel trains with costlier but more eco-friendly technology.

Two bright blue Coradia iLint trains, built by French TGV-maker Alstom, began running a 100km route between Cuxhaven, Bremerhaven, Bremervörde and Buxtehude in northern Germany - a stretch normally plied by diesel trains.

Alstom has said it plans to deliver another 14 of the zero-emissions trains to Lower Saxony by 2021, with other German states also expressing an interest.

Hydrogen trains are equipped with fuel cells that produce electricity through a combination of hydrogen and oxygen, a process that leaves steam and water as the only emissions.

Excess energy is stored in ion lithium batteries on board the train.

The Coradia iLint trains can run for around 1,000km on a single tank of hydrogen, similar to the range of diesel trains.

Alstom is betting on the technology as a greener, quieter alternative to diesel on non-electrified railway lines - an attractive prospect to many German cities scrambling to combat air pollution.

"Sure, buying a hydrogen train is somewhat more expensive than a diesel train, but it is cheaper to run," said Stefan Schrank, the project's manager at Alstom.

Other countries are also looking into hydrogen trains, Alstom said, including Britain, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Italy and Canada. In France, the government has already said it wants the first hydrogen train to be on the rails by 2022.

Paris, Brussels call for car-free day in Europe to ease air pollution

Europe should hold an annual car-free day in a bid to ease air pollution, the mayors of Paris and Brussels said Saturday on the eve of a vehicle-free ...
News
2 days ago

Greenpeace Africa anti-coal banner slashed by metro police

A group of Greenpeace Africa activists are on Tuesday morning attempting to scale the iconic Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein‚ downtown ...
News
20 days ago

Babies in prams exposed to over twice as much pollution as adults

New UK research has found that babies in prams could be exposed to up to 60% more pollution than their caregivers, which could negatively affect ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. US and Russia battle it out in Macedonian referendum World
  2. Melting permafrost threatens Paris climate rescue plan Sci-Tech
  3. Sri Lankan president tells diplomats to pick up phone or pack up World
  4. 'Strip officials of judicial privileges to fight corruption' World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X