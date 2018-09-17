Melting permafrost threatens Paris climate rescue plan
Global targets aimed at warding off runaway planetary warming could be breached sooner than expected, experts warned Monday, as gases released by melting permafrost threaten to undermine human efforts to avert climate disaster.
Under the current rescue plan, outlined in the 2015 Paris climate treaty, countries have agreed to limit global temperature rises to "well below" two degrees Celsius, and 1.5ºC if deemed possible.
That course of action assumes that dealing with man-made greenhouse gases - whether by slowing their emissions or removing them from the atmosphere - will be enough to bring global warming under control.
What climate models do not allow for are scenarios in which Earth begins to contribute to the problem, new research shows.
Permafrost carbon release will certainly diminish the budget of CO2 we can emit while staying below a certain level of global warmingThomas Gasser
A team of experts from the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis in Austria said Monday they had for the first time included projected emissions from melting permafrost in global climate change models, and the results prompted concern.
"Permafrost carbon release is caused by global warming, and will certainly diminish the budget of CO2 we can emit while staying below a certain level of global warming," said IIASA research scholar and lead study author Thomas Gasser.
As reliance on fossil fuels persists, scientists have calculated that we are likely to "overshoot" the Paris temperature targets in the short to medium term.
With only 1ºC of warming above pre-industrial levels so far, the world's permafrost is already thawing, albeit slowly.
Methane and CO2 trapped in the frozen wastes of Russia, Canada and northern Europe are roughly equivalent to 15 years of manmade emissions at today's level.
As the world struggles to curb man-made carbon pollution that amplifies the likelihood and intensity of deadly superstorms, heatwaves and droughts, Monday's study will add to fears that Earth itself could overwhelm efforts to limit climate change.
Other possible climate tipping points include melting sea ice, which creates seawater that absorbs rather than reflects sunlight, and forest dieback, which would see billions of tonnes of carbon released as CO2-absorbing biomass is lost.