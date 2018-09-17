Melting permafrost threatens Paris climate rescue plan

Global targets aimed at warding off runaway planetary warming could be breached sooner than expected, experts warned Monday, as gases released by melting permafrost threaten to undermine human efforts to avert climate disaster.

Under the current rescue plan, outlined in the 2015 Paris climate treaty, countries have agreed to limit global temperature rises to "well below" two degrees Celsius, and 1.5ºC if deemed possible.

That course of action assumes that dealing with man-made greenhouse gases - whether by slowing their emissions or removing them from the atmosphere - will be enough to bring global warming under control.

What climate models do not allow for are scenarios in which Earth begins to contribute to the problem, new research shows.