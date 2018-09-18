Sci-Tech

Ferrari quietly revs up for mostly hybrid cars by 2022

18 September 2018 - 14:29 By AFP
Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen during the F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2018 last weekend.
Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen during the F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2018 last weekend.
Image: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

Most of the cars made by Ferrari will be hybrid petrol-electric by 2022, the Italian sports car manufacturer said on Tuesday, including its first SUV.

"By 2022, nearly 60 percent of the models we produce will be built around hybrid powertrains," new CEO Louis Camilleri said at the company's Maranello headquarters.

The company known for its low-slung aerodynamic sports cars will also launch its first SUV, Purosangue ('Thoroughbred'), after the end of the current business plan in 2022.

Gas-guzzling Ferraris are faced with more and more anti-emission regulations around the world, as well as increasingly environmentally-aware would-be owners.

Forget the gusheshe! A Ferrari from the 80s is the real retro win

A Ferrari 328 GTS was the main attraction at the annual Concours SA show.
Lifestyle
23 days ago

The company will increasingly make hybrid cars "as the years unfold to meet specific regulatory requirements, but also to satisfy customer desires for significantly improved emissions while retaining the driving emotions that render Ferraris simply unique," he said.

Ferrari has been making the limited-edition hybrid LaFerrari for several years, which it has described as offering the most extreme performance ever achieved by one of its production cars.

Ferrari stock tumbled 8 percent in August as investors wondered if the company could stay on track for its profit targets after the death of historic boss Sergio Marchionne.

Announcing the SUV, former Philip Morris boss Camilleri said he initially abhorred the idea. "It just does not sit well with our brand and all that it represents," he admitted, but insisted that the new design will "redefine expectations".

It will be "elegant, powerful, versatile, comfortable, spacious... in all respects worthy of the Ferrari badge", he said.

Marchionne had announced a Sport Utility Vehicle in January, a four-wheel-drive urban luxury car for the end of 2019 or early 2020. He insisted on calling the new vehicle a "Ferrari Utility Vehicle" or FUV.

Ferrari faces the challenge of increasing profits while not ramping up production, which could decrease the brand's exclusive allure.

The company will launch 15 new models by 2022, chief marketing officer Enrico Galliera announced, with a "significant" increase in the average price.

F1 goes back to Baku, hoping for another thriller

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix has a lot to live up to this weekend and Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has plenty to think about as well.
Sport
4 months ago

Electric plane no pie-in-the-sky idea

European aircraft maker Airbus has announced plans to develop and test the first commercial hybrid aircraft to be powered partly by electricity.
News
9 months ago

Germany rolls out world's first hydrogen train

Germany rolled out the world's first hydrogen-powered train on Monday, signalling the start of a push to challenge the might of polluting diesel ...
News
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Stabbed NW teacher was ‘a talented young educator’: Motshekga South Africa
  2. Mnangagwa delivers first Sona‚ MDC Alliance legislators walk out Africa
  3. No bail for suspended Uber driver arrested for OR Tambo airport brawl South Africa
  4. SAP's 7 commandments for ethical AI Sci-Tech
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X