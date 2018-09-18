SAP's 7 commandments for ethical AI

German business software giant SAP has published an ethics code to govern its research into artificial intelligence (AI), aiming to prevent the technology infringing on people's rights, displacing workers or inheriting biases from its human designers.

"SAP designed these guiding principles to steer the development and deployment of our AI software to help the world run better and improve people's lives," the firm said on Tuesday.

A group including engineers, theologians, political scientists and bio-ethicists put together a list of seven guidelines, ranging from respect for United Nations human rights principles to data protection.