Sci-Tech

Europe's Ariane 5 rocket set for 100th blast off

25 September 2018 - 14:46 By AFP
A model of space rocket Ariane 5 on a street in Kourou, French Guiana. (File photo)
A model of space rocket Ariane 5 on a street in Kourou, French Guiana. (File photo)
Image: Matyas Rehak

A European-made rocket will blast off Tuesday from French Guiana for the 100th time, in a symbolic landmark for its manufacturer, as it comes under increasing pressure from Elon Musk's SpaceX programme.

The Ariane 5 spacecraft will take off from the Caribbean launch site, propelling two telecoms satellites into orbit.

In service for more than two decades and capable of blasting heavy payloads into the sky, the Ariane 5 has become the workhorse of European space launches under the guidance of the European Space Agency (Esa).

But it will soon be replaced by an updated model, the Ariane 6, which will be an estimated 40 percent cheaper to make. This is partly in response to SpaceX's arrival on the commercial space flight scene, with its reusable Falcon 9 rocket holding the potential to undercut rival programmes.

SpaceX has outpaced European manufacturer Arianespace in terms of number of launches for two straight years. "We are having to face unprecedented competition," said Arianespace head Stephane Israel.

Since it was first launched in 1996, the Ariane 5 has put 205 satellites into orbit, including for Europe's Galileo GPS system.

European Space Agency approves new rocket

The European Space Agency (ESA) has approved the final design for a next-generation rocket, Ariane 6, aimed at maintaining Europe's grip on the ...
News
5 years ago

New European rocket lifts off on maiden flight

A new lightweight rocket lifted off from Europe's space base on its inaugural flight on Monday, mission control said.
News
6 years ago

NASA pushes back giant space telescope launch to 2020

The launch of NASA's next giant space telescope has been delayed until at least May 2020, the US space agency said Tuesday, in the latest setback for ...
News
6 months ago

China aims to outstrip NASA with super-powerful rocket

China is working on a super-powerful rocket that would be capable of delivering heavier payloads into low orbit than NASA, a leading Chinese space ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Nelson Mandela's legacy lives on at the UN in New York South Africa
  2. WATCH | Snake handler rescues python wedged in car's engine Sci-Tech
  3. Europe's Ariane 5 rocket set for 100th blast off Sci-Tech
  4. Rob Packham led away in handcuffs as bail inquiry is delayed South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Snake handler rescues python wedged in car’s engine
Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
X