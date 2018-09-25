Instagram co-founders resign from Facebook-owned company

Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger have announced they are leaving the photo-sharing app bought by Facebook six years ago, setting a new test for the parent company as it works to quell mounting turmoil.

"Mike and I are grateful for the last eight years at Instagram and six years with the Facebook team," Systrom said in a statement late Monday, following a report on their departure in The New York Times.

"We're planning on taking some time off to explore our curiosity and creativity again."