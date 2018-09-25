MTN customers have until midnight on Tuesday to enjoy “free Twitter” after which the network will shut down the service used by 13 million people.

The service provider announced on Saturday that it was closing the curtain on “free Twitter” for its customers.

“Free Twitter started out as a 90-day promotion in May 2014 and over time‚ it has become part of the landscape of social media in SA‚” said Jacqui O’Sullivan‚ executive for corporate affairs at MTN SA.

“MTN first gave people the free platform to experience Twitter‚ which then had a relatively small local following. At the time‚ the whole of SA only had 5‚5 million Twitter users. To date‚ MTN has more than double that number on our network alone.”

O’Sullivan said overall usage trends towards video and images had determined that it was no longer feasible to offer a service like Twitter for free due to the cost and demand it placed on the mobile network.

“Twitter was originally intended as a quick and snappy way to stay connected with the world – within a 140 character (now 280) limit. It has since evolved into a platform that is video and image intensive‚ making it no longer feasible to offer this as a value-added service to our customers.