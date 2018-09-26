See the first-ever image posted to Instagram
26 September 2018 - 11:40
Instagram, now worth an estimated $100 billion, was launched in 2010 with this image posted by app co-founder Kevin Systrom.
The BBC reports he captioned it "test" and uploaded it a few months before his idea was launched to the public on October 6 2010.
The photograph is of a stray dog sitting near a taco stand in Mexico.
"Had I known it was going to be the first photo on Instagram I would have tried a bit harder," Systrom later told The Daily Telegraph.
Systrom and co-founder Mike Krieger announced on Tuesday they were quitting Facebook which acquired Instagram six years ago
They said they want to take some time off to explore their curiosity and creativity again.