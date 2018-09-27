Sci-Tech

WATCH | Moth sucks tears from sleeping bird's eye

27 September 2018 - 11:59 By Reuben Goldberg

Why would a moth use its proboscis to drink the tears from a sleeping bird's eye?

Ecologist Leandro Moraes, in a paper published in this month's Ecology Journal, says the moths may drink the tears of sleeping birds "as a supplementary method to obtain nutrients, mainly sodium and proteins."

Science Magazine reports, Moraes of the National Institute of Amazonian Research in Manaus, Brazil, was in the middle of a research expedition in central Amazonia when he spotted something strange: a black-chinned antbird (Hypocnemoides melanopogon) resting on a branch with an erebid moth (Gorgone macarea) on the back of its neck. The moth was probing one of the bird’s eyes with its proboscis and appeared to be drinking from it.

At one point in the video, the bird even opens its eye as the moth continues to feed.

WATCH MORE

WATCH | Seal slaps man in the face with an octopus

Kyle Mulinder was paddling in his kayak off the coast of Kaikoura on New Zealand’s South Island when a seal popped out of the water and appeared to ...
News
3 hours ago

WATCH | Snake handler rescues python wedged in car's engine

A 'snake handler' was called in to rescue a python after it got itself wedged into the engine of a car.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Sneaky leopard uses cars as cover to stalk prey

The mark of a good predator is being able to use your surroundings to better stalk your prey - even if it includes a bunch of tourist-filled cars.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Jobs protest shuts N1 in De Doorns South Africa
  2. German tourist trampled to death by elephant in Zimbabwe Africa
  3. BREAKING | Bathabile Dlamini liable for portion of legal costs in social grants ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Moth sucks tears from sleeping bird's eye Sci-Tech
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane wants to see entire ANC before Zondo commission
‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
X