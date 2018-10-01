Kenyan tribe to fight forced evictions with award-winning app

Kenya's Sengwer people will have hi-tech help fighting forced evictions in their forested homeland: an app that will share a $1m prize announced on Monday by an American philanthropic organisation.

Dubbed 'This Is My Backyard' (Timby), the app was created in Kenya and is being customised with the Sengwer in mind, although it is being used in 25 more countries and works in 11 languages, the developers said.

Timby was among five winners of a global competition that awards ideas that address urgent community challenges, according to the Minneapolis-based GHR Foundation, which runs the yearly contest. The winners will share the cash prize.

Anjali Nayar, Timby's founder, said the app's ability to geo-reference videos, pictures and audio files enables Sengwer people to record and report activities like illegal logging and evictions.

"The people need to have true and verifiable information for journalists, in courts and other circles," she said.