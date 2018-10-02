For African bush elephants, wrinkles are cool

A study of the African bush elephant's vast network of deep wrinkles has found it is intricately designed to help the animals keep their cool, fight off parasites and defend against sun damage, scientists said on Tuesday.

The fine pattern of millions of channels means the elephant's skin can retain five to 10 times more water than a flat surface, the scientists said.

The research, conducted by scientists at Switzerland's University of Geneva and the Swiss Institute of Bioinformatics, was published in the journal Nature Communications on Tuesday.