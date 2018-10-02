Laser scientists win 2018 Nobel Prize for physics

Scientists Arthur Ashkin, Gerard Mourou and Donna Strickland won the 2018 Nobel Prize for physics for breakthroughs in the field of lasers used for surgery as well as scientific study, the award-giving body said on Tuesday.

American Ashkin of Bell Laboratories in the United States won half of the prize while Frenchman Mourou, who also has US citizenship, and Canadian Strickland shared the other half.

Strickland, of the University of Waterloo, Canada, becomes only the third woman to win a Nobel prize for physics.