Magic mushrooms? How fungi could help bees fight disease

They're far from floral, but fungi could be just what the doctor ordered for bees, according to a study that shows mushroom extracts could protect against viruses decimating bee populations.

"Colony collapse disorder" - or massive die-offs of bees - has caused international alarm in recent years, with experts blaming mites, viruses and pesticides for the phenomenon.

The UN warned last year that nearly half of all insect pollinators, particularly bees and butterflies, were at risk of global extinction.

Some countries have already moved to ban certain pesticides, and beekeepers use poisons to tackle mite infestations that can take out whole colonies.

But new research published on Thursday in the journal Nature Scientific Reports suggests fungi extracts could effectively inoculate bees against some of the most devastating viruses attacking them.

The research was inspired by the observation that honeybees appear to feed on fungi in the wild, and a "growing body of evidence (that) indicates honey bees self-medicate using plant-derived substances", the study says.

Mushroom extracts are already used against several viruses in humans and the authors reasoned fungi might have similar properties for bees.