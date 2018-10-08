100 years on, Spanish Flu holds lessons for next pandemic
It was the disease to end all others, infecting a third of humanity, killing tens of millions in their beds and prompting panicked talk of the end of days across continents still reeling from war.
One hundred years on from the influenza outbreak known as the Spanish Flu, scientists say that while lessons have been learned from the deadliest pandemic in history, the world is ill-prepared for the next global killer.
In particular, they warn that shifting demographics, antibiotic resistance and climate change could all complicate any future outbreak.
"We now face new challenges including an ageing population, people living with underlying diseases including obesity and diabetes," said University of Melbourne's Dr Carolien van de Sandt, at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity, on Monday.
Scientists predict that the next influenza pandemic - most likely to be a strain of bird flu that infects humans and spreads rapidly across the world via air travel - could kill up to 150m people.
Van de Sandt and her team examined reams of data on the Spanish Flu, which tore across the planet in 1918.
They also studied three further pandemics: the 1957 "Asian" flu, the "Hong Kong" flu of 1968 and 2009's swine flu outbreak.
They found that although the Spanish Flu infected one in three people, many patients managed to survive severe infection and others displayed only mild symptoms.
Unlike most nations, which used war-time censorship to suppress news of the spreading virus, Spain remained neutral during World War I. Numerous reports of the sickness in Spanish media led many to assume the disease originated there and the name stuck.
It is now largely believed that the strain of flu in 1918 in fact originated among US servicemen and killed a disproportionately high amount of soldiers and young people, but researchers said things would be different this time around.
While the world in 2018, with its more than seven billion people, megacities and global air travel, is barely recognisable from a century ago, the team insists there are many lessons the Spanish Flu can teach the governments of today.
By nature, pandemic virus strains are unpredictable - if authorities knew for sure which flu will spread they could invest in a widely available vaccine.
Until a universal vaccine is created, "governments must inform the public on what to expect and how to act during a pandemic", said Van de Sandt.
The study said governments could use the communicative power of the internet to help spread awareness and instructions in the event of a new pandemic.
"An important lesson from the 1918 influenza pandemic is that a well-prepared public response can save many lives," said Van de Sandt.