Facebook jumps on video-calling bandwagon with 'Portal' device
Facebook has on Monday launched a range of AI-powered video-calling devices, a strategic revolution for the social network giant which is aiming for a slice of the smart speaker market that is currently dominated by Amazon and Google.
"It's been a big shift for the company," Facebook's vice president of consumer hardware Andrew Bosworth said before the launch.
"We've seen a rise of video calling, on both Messenger and WhatsApp - it has been a tremendous trend," he said.
But the launch of a product putting a camera into people's homes is likely to raise privacy issues for the social media giant, which has suffered several major data breaches this year involving tens of millions of user accounts.
The device, which will be available for pre-order in the United States from Monday, is designed to allow users to make video calls at home without having to stand immediately in front of the screen or hold a phone at arm's length.
This is the first time it has developed a consumer hardware product in-house. "At some point, we realised that if we want to continue to advance our mission, the hardware we're dealing with is limiting, and so we find ourselves building our own hardware to try and accomplish that mission," Bosworth said.
During a conversation, the integrated camera can automatically zoom out to include a second person, or be instructed to follow a certain individual as they walk around, even picking out their voice over background noise.
But Facebook has moved to quickly allay security fears, saying that by keeping the processes on the actual device rather than in the cloud, the risk of hacking is lower than with a smartphone or computer.
Calls will be encrypted, and the AI technology runs locally on Portal, not on Facebook servers. The camera can be blocked by a cover and the device has a button for disabling both the lens and the microphone.
Security is a sensitive issue for Facebook which had 50 million of its user accounts breached by hackers at the end of last month in the latest privacy embarrassment.
Analysts reacted cautiously to the announcement. "Facebook is a little bit late to the market for smart speakers," said Tom Morrod, a research director for consumer electronics and telecoms at IHS Markit.
"They're going to find that selling hardware scales quite differently from selling platform services."