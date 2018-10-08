Facebook jumps on video-calling bandwagon with 'Portal' device

Facebook has on Monday launched a range of AI-powered video-calling devices, a strategic revolution for the social network giant which is aiming for a slice of the smart speaker market that is currently dominated by Amazon and Google.

"It's been a big shift for the company," Facebook's vice president of consumer hardware Andrew Bosworth said before the launch.

"We've seen a rise of video calling, on both Messenger and WhatsApp - it has been a tremendous trend," he said.