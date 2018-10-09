Egypt to conquer Africa with smartphones

Egypt's first smartphone maker is looking to enter the broader African market by the end of 2018 or early 2019 as it seeks to boost exports, its sales director said.

Silicon Industries Corporation (Sico), which already exports to the Gulf, aims to start selling phones in Kenya, Morocco, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, Nigeria, Mozambique and Ghana, said sales director Mahmoud Ali.

"It's a promising market and there's much less competition than in the Gulf," Ali said, noting big demand for affordable phones in Africa. He said he mostly expected to sell smartphones in the $50 to $60 (R750 to R900) price range to African customers outside Egypt.

Sico, which was set up last year with capital of 150m Egyptian pounds (R124m), sells phones under the brand name Nile X and has said it uses a Chinese design of 3G/4G US technology.