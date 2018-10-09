Google launch event overshadowed by privacy firestorm

The revelation heightened concerns in Washington over privacy practices by Silicon Valley giants after a series of missteps by Facebook that could have leaked data of millions of users.

"In the last year, we've seen Google try to evade scrutiny - both for its business practices and its treatment of user data," US senator Mark Warner said in a statement.

Warner said that despite "consent" agreements with the US Federal Trade Commission "neither company appears to have been particularly chastened in their privacy practices" and added that "it's clear that Congress needs to step in" for privacy protections.

Marc Rotenberg, president of the Electronic Privacy Information Center, said the latest breach suggests the FTC has failed to do its job in protecting user data.

"The Congress needs to establish a data protection agency in the United States," Rotenberg said. "Data breaches are increasing but the FTC lacks the political will to enforce its own legal judgments."