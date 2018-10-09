Telkom Kenya holds talks over two submarine cable landing deals

Telkom Kenya is in talks with two unnamed parties over partnerships to allow it to sell high-speed internet capacity from two undersea data cables that are about to land in the East African nation, its CEO said on Tuesday.

The operator, which is the smallest in Kenya behind Safaricom and Bharti Airtel's Kenyan unit, has been focusing on data to gain market share. It already distributes capacity from three other undersea cables, using its extensive fibre network in the country.

"The combination of affordable data options, strong network coverage across the country... catering to a data-hungry market, has enabled us to become the preferred data network," said Telkom CEO Aldo Mareuse.

Telkom says it has the cheapest data plan in the market, offering 2 gigabyte (GB) for 99 shillings (less than R15).