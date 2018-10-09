Sci-Tech

Telkom Kenya holds talks over two submarine cable landing deals

09 October 2018 - 13:53 By Reuters
Network cables on the sea shore.
Network cables on the sea shore.
Image: Maxim Malevich/123RF

Telkom Kenya is in talks with two unnamed parties over partnerships to allow it to sell high-speed internet capacity from two undersea data cables that are about to land in the East African nation, its CEO said on Tuesday.

The operator, which is the smallest in Kenya behind Safaricom and Bharti Airtel's Kenyan unit, has been focusing on data to gain market share. It already distributes capacity from three other undersea cables, using its extensive fibre network in the country.

"The combination of affordable data options, strong network coverage across the country... catering to a data-hungry market, has enabled us to become the preferred data network," said Telkom CEO Aldo Mareuse.

Telkom says it has the cheapest data plan in the market, offering 2 gigabyte (GB) for 99 shillings (less than R15).

ANC calls for data costs to fall - urgently

The ANC has called for the "urgent" lowering of data costs‚ saying it was concerned about "the negative impact that the high cost of data services ...
Politics
2 months ago

Competition Commission probe on high cost of data on the cards

Telecommunications Minister Siyabonga Cwele wants the Competition Commissioner to probe the high cost of data in the country. Presenting his ...
News
1 year ago

Safaricom, the dominant operator with nearly 70 percent of the market, cut its internet connection prices last month in response to Telkom's aggressive positioning.

Telkom, 60 percent owned by London-based Helios Investment with the rest held by the government, had 4.1m users, about 9 percent of the market, as of July this year.

"We are now putting in place an aggressive market engagement campaign, to strengthen our push towards 5m customers and beyond," Mareuse said.

He called on the regulator to ensure agents of Telkom's mobile money service T-Kash could work with those of Safaricom's M-Pesa platform on cash transfers and other transactions, to boost competition in the sector.

The two mobile money wallets were interlinked last week, allowing customers of either service to send money to each other seamlessly, but Mareuse said the agent and merchant integration networks were critical.

The integration of the two agent networks, together with those of Airtel's financial service, is one of the recommendations contained in a draft study on competition, which Safaricom has objected to.

Telkom Kenya and Airtel seek merger to take on Safaricom -sources

Telkom Kenya plans to merge operations with Indian-owned Bharti Airtel's local unit as a first step to acquiring all of Airtel's assets, sources said ...
Business
6 months ago

Mobile banking turns cashiers into tellers

South Africa's cellular operators have been trying for years to crack the mobile commerce code, but they have not been able to repeat the successes ...
Lifestyle
4 years ago

Africa is not for sissies and SA's telecoms latecomers

SA telecommunications companies are burning their fingers in Africa because of hasty expansion decisions made in their rush to catch up with MTN, ...
Business
7 years ago

Undersea cable coming to SA

The East African Submarine Cable System (EASSy) is expected to land at Mtunzini, on the northern KwaZulu-Natal coastline tomorrow.Telkom said in a ...
News
8 years ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Women forcefully removed from Omotoso court appearance South Africa
  2. Indonesia tells Gift of the Givers to go home World
  3. WATCH | Hungry wild dogs catch five buffalo calves in feeding frenzy Sci-Tech
  4. Telkom Kenya holds talks over two submarine cable landing deals Sci-Tech
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

‘Fight the gangsters toe-to-toe’: Anti-gang unit headed for Hanover Park after ...
'My wife's death is not in vain' Five days in protest-hit Westbury
X