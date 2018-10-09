Trouble for Hubble: gyro fails on space telescope

The Hubble space telescope, which has been in orbit since 1990, has temporarily suspended operations because of a gyroscope failure, the US space agency said Monday.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said Hubble went into "safe mode" on Friday.

"Hubble entered safe mode after one of the three gyroscopes actively being used to point and steady the telescope failed," NASA said in a statement.

"Safe mode puts the telescope into a stable configuration until ground control can correct the issue and return the mission to normal operation," it said.

"Hubble's instruments still are fully operational and are expected to produce excellent science for years to come," NASA added.

Hubble is equipped with six gyroscopes to orient the telescope.

Hubble is currently down to two working gyros and needs at least three for optimal operations. But it can continue to provide observations with just one functioning gyroscope.