Virgin Galactic to launch space flight 'within weeks'

09 October 2018 - 14:39 By AFP
The Virgin Galactic reuseable, sub-orbital spacecraft on static display at the Farnborough international airshow, UK, on July 15 2012.
Image: Steve Mann/123RF

British entrepreneur Richard Branson said he expects his Virgin Galactic company to conduct its first space flight "within weeks, not months" in comments broadcast on Tuesday.

The billionaire Virgin founder said in Singapore the company was "more than tantalisingly close" to launching its first mission to space, and that he himself hoped to briefly leave Earth within "months not years".

"We will be in space with people not too long after that," he added.

Branson's Virgin Galactic is racing against Amazon creator Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to launch the first out-of-this-world passenger flight and take paying passengers into space.

Both companies will offer customers a weightless experience that will last just minutes, passing through the imaginary line marking where space begins -- either the Karman line, at 100 kilometres, or the 50-mile (80.46km) boundary recognised by the US Air Force.

At this altitude, the sky looks dark and the curvature of the Earth can be seen clearly.

The first space tourists, who visited the International Space Station (ISS) in the 2000s, paid tens of millions of dollars for the privilege.

Branson said the proposed $250,000 (R3.8m) price tag of a Virgin Galactic ticket would allow those who dreamed of visiting space to lift off in larger numbers.

"If I have a room full of 10 people, eight out of 10 would love to go to space if they could afford it," he said.

"Ultimately," Branson said he hoped the price of a space flight would come down to "around $40,000 or $50,000 over the next decade" - roughly between R600,000  and R750,000.

