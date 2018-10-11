Sci-Tech

WATCH | Booster rocket failure on Soyuz forces emergency landing

11 October 2018 - 12:00 By Reuters

US astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin are feeling fine after an emergency landing of their "Soyuz" spacecraft following the mid-air failure of its booster rockets, NASA television reported on Thursday, citing initial reports.  

The crew of the "Soyuz" spacecraft are in good condition and require no immediate medical help after a failure of its boosters in mid-air forced them to make an emergency landing, Russia's Interfax news agency said on Thursday, citing a source.

RIA news agency, citing its own source, reported that Russia had decided to suspend all manned space launches following the "Soyuz" failure.

