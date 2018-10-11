WATCH | Booster rocket failure on Soyuz forces emergency landing

US astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin are feeling fine after an emergency landing of their "Soyuz" spacecraft following the mid-air failure of its booster rockets, NASA television reported on Thursday, citing initial reports.

RIA news agency, citing its own source, reported that Russia had decided to suspend all manned space launches following the "Soyuz" failure.