Sci-Tech

WATCH | Live: Nasa astronaut's first mission to International Space Station

Launch is scheduled for 10:40 South African time.

11 October 2018 - 10:12 By Reuben Goldberg
Image: Nasa via Facebook

Astronaut Nick Hague, who joined NASA’s astronaut corps in 2013, is preparing to launch on his first space mission – a six-month stay on the International Space Station (ISS).

Nasa says Hague and Alexey Ovchinin of the Russian space agency Roscosmos will launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 10:40 South African time on a four-orbit, six-hour journey to dock to the station.

During their six-month stay on the space station, Nick and Alexey will work on hundreds of experiments in biology, biotechnology, physical science and Earth science.

Watch here

WATCH MORE

WATCH | Hungry wild dogs catch five buffalo calves in feeding frenzy

Not content with the two buffalo calves they had just caught, a pack of wild dogs continued with their hunt and killed another three.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Cassper's Tito Mboweni track goes international

Dude was even featured on CNN.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH | Shocking new footage shows tsunami striking Indonesia coast

New footage has emerged of last week's tsunami striking the Indonesian city of Palu. The footage, shot by a social media user, shows a wall of muddy ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. All inspected Gauteng prisons found 'unsatisfactory' South Africa
  2. WATCH | Storm chaser takes cover as Hurricane Michael plows inland World
  3. R10bn later‚ government drops set-top boxes in latest digital migration ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Initial reports show 'Soyuz' crew fine Sci-Tech
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Biker forces taxi driver to follow rules of the road
'Where's your gun?' 'Drunk' prison warder caught on camera
X