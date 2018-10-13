Aborted launch astronauts to go to space next spring: Russian space agency

Russian cosmonaut Aleksey Ovchinin and US astronaut Nick Hague will likely fly into space in the spring of 2019 after their flight was suddenly aborted, the head of the Russian space station, Dmitry Rogozin, said on Friday.

"The guys will fly for sure," Rogozin said on Twitter, posting a picture of the smiling Ovchinin and Hague and himself. "We are planning their flight for the spring of next year," he said, adding the men had returned to the Star City space centre outside Moscow.