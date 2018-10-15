Chef Jamie Oliver slams TV bosses over junk food ads

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver slammed his own bosses Monday in an extraordinary attack on their defence of junk food advertising on television.

The British cook, who has campaigned against sugary drinks and the "abysmal" standard of food in schools, also lambasted the Olympic authorities and Fifa, which runs the World Cup football championships, for cashing in at the cost of children's health.

"We are getting to a scenario now where people are actually saying, 'We can't make killer drama without selling sh*t to kids,'" Oliver told top TV executives gathered in Cannes, France.

He said his own bosses at Channel 4 and ITV in Britain "don't want to be legislated against for junk food advertising" because they fear for their budgets.