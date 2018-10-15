MIT to start new college for 'responsible and ethical' AI

The initiative comes amid growing concerns about the impacts of artificial intelligence on global institutions, and fears that China is overtaking the United States in this field.

"There is no more important opportunity or challenge facing our nation than to responsibly harness the power of artificial intelligence so that we remain competitive globally and achieve breakthroughs that will improve our entire society," Schwarzman said.

"We face fundamental questions about how to ensure that technological advancements benefit all - especially those most vulnerable to the radical changes AI will inevitably bring to the nature of the workforce."

The new college is slated to open in September 2019, with a new building scheduled to be completed in 2022.