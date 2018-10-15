Sci-Tech

MIT to start new college for 'responsible and ethical' AI

15 October 2018 - 17:16 By AFP
'Ex Machina' is a 2014 science fiction thriller film that tells the story of a programmer who administers the Turing test to an android with artificial intelligence - and succeeds.
'Ex Machina' is a 2014 science fiction thriller film that tells the story of a programmer who administers the Turing test to an android with artificial intelligence - and succeeds.
Image: DNA Films

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology announced plans Monday to create a new college of artificial intelligence with an initial $1bn (R14.4bn) commitment for the program focusing on "responsible and ethical" uses of the technology.

The prestigious university said it would add 50 new faculty members and create an interdisciplinary hub for work in computer science, AI, data science, and related fields.

A large part of the new funds will come from a gift from Stephen Schwarzman, chairman and co-founder of the financial giant Blackstone, after whom the new college will be named.

"As computing reshapes our world, MIT intends to help make sure it does so for the good of all," said MIT president Rafael Reif.

An MIT statement said the initiative represents the single largest investment in computing and AI by an American academic institution.

SAP's 7 commandments for ethical AI

German business software giant SAP has published an ethics code to govern its research into artificial intelligence (AI), aiming to prevent the ...
News
27 days ago

Don't blame the dagga: 5 scary AI predictions made by Elon Musk

People were so gobsmacked when Elon Musk puffed weed on a live webcast that his comments got lost in the smoke. But he made some very sobering ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

The initiative comes amid growing concerns about the impacts of artificial intelligence on global institutions, and fears that China is overtaking the United States in this field.

"There is no more important opportunity or challenge facing our nation than to responsibly harness the power of artificial intelligence so that we remain competitive globally and achieve breakthroughs that will improve our entire society," Schwarzman said.

"We face fundamental questions about how to ensure that technological advancements benefit all - especially those most vulnerable to the radical changes AI will inevitably bring to the nature of the workforce."

The new college is slated to open in September 2019, with a new building scheduled to be completed in 2022.

Corrupt leaders could 'maliciously use' AI, warn experts

Artificial intelligence could be deployed by dictators, criminals and terrorists to manipulate elections and use drones in terrorist attacks, more ...
Lifestyle
7 months ago

Why our brains are still more dangerous than artificial intelligence

TS Eliot wrote that the world would end not with a bang but a whimper. Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump‚ neither a fan of modernist poetry‚ seem keener ...
Ideas
1 year ago

Musk still convinced robots out to get us

Artificial intelligence is the "biggest risk we face as a civilisation" and needs to be checked, Elon Musk has warned.
News
1 year ago

Florida pastor wants Christian robots

An associate pastor of Providence Presbyterian Church in Florida wants to convert Artificial Intelligence and autonomous robots to Christianity. ...
News
3 years ago

Something wicked this way comes

Tesla boss Elon Musk has warned that artificial intelligence is probably man's biggest threat. The Pretoria-born entrepreneur told the Centennial ...
News
3 years ago

Most read

  1. Golf rulemakers limit size, scale of green-reading aid Sci-Tech
  2. Prost, ganbei, cheers: Climate change means less beer Sci-Tech
  3. Trump hints whodunnit: 'rogue killers' to have gone after Saudi critic World
  4. Chef Jamie Oliver slams TV bosses over junk food ads Sci-Tech
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

SebenzaPreneur of the Week: Tshepo Jeans
Fists fly as taxi operator drives into oncoming traffic in Joburg
X