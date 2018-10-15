Sci-Tech

Prost, ganbei, cheers: Climate change means less beer

15 October 2018 - 18:32 By AFP
If you crave a pint (or two) at the end of a hard day, brace yourself: climate change is poised to make your favourite lager, ale or IPA more scarce and pricey.

On current trends, a crescendo of heatwaves and droughts will periodically cause sharp declines in barley yields, a crucial ingredient in most beer, according to a study published on Monday.

"Decreases in the global supply of barley lead to proportionally larger decreases in barley used to make beer," said lead author Dabo Guan, a professor of climate change economics at the University of East Anglia in Britain.

Only the highest quality grain - less than 20 percent - is used to make beer, with most of the rest used as feedstock. "High-quality barley is even more sensitive to extreme weather events linked to climate change," Guan said.

During severe climate events, global beer consumption would decline by 16 percent, or nearly 30bn litres - equal to all the beer quaffed each year in the United States, Guan and an international team of researchers reported in the journal Nature Plants.

Beer prices in the wake of these disruptive weather events would, on average, double.

By volume, beer is by far the most popular alcoholic drink in the world, with nearly 200 billion litres produced in 2017.

Some countries will get hit harder by beer shortages and higher bar tabs than others, the study found. In China - whose 1.3bn people collectively down more brew than any other nation - consumption would fall by a staggering 4.3bn litres in a bad year.

