Big Agriculture eyes genetic tool for pest control

"The use of Crispr-based gene drive could lead to an ecological cacophony," said Virginie Courtier-Orgogozo, a biologist at the Jacques Monod Institute in Paris, referring to the underlying gene-editing technique that has revolutionised the field.

"We could see every interest group in the agro-food industry editing the genome of those they call pests, spreading various mutations through gene drive and causing long-term effects on the ecological dynamics of ecosystems - along with the human populations depending on them," she wrote recently in the journal Embo Reports.

Critics calling for a moratorium on the release of gene drives in the wild fear they could mutate, jump to other species, or spread far beyond target areas.

And yet, in the absence of national or international regulations, the technology could be used on large-scale farms or orchards within a few years.

"Gene drive is headed toward agriculture," said Jim Thomas, research director at ETC Group, a Canadian-based NGO that tracks potentially dangerous bio-technologies, and lead author of a report on the technology's inroads into Big Agriculture.