Rembrandt's 'The Night Watch' to be restored under the world's eye

Like watching paint dry? Soon art lovers will be able to watch one of the world's most famous paintings being restored live and online.

Rembrandt's masterpiece The Night Watch will undergo a years-long, multi-million-euro overhaul at Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum under the full gaze of the public, its general director said on Tuesday.

The unique project, starting in July 2019, will let art lovers see behind the normally secretive process as the Dutch master's 1642 tableau is brought back to its full glory.