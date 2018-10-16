'Year of extremes' for shrinking Swiss glaciers in 2018

And this despite the piles and piles of snow that fell during the 2017-18 winter season, following three consecutive years of little snow in the Alpine country.

Snow acts like a protective covering that prevents glaciers from melting.

"Up until the end of March, there was still more than twice as much snow as usual above an altitude of 2,000m," the report's authors said. But the exceptional snowfall at the start of the year was matched by soaring temperatures and little to no precipitation after March.

According to the Swiss Office of Meteorology, the period between June and August ranked among the hottest on record after 2003 and 2015. And the period from April to September was "by far the hottest ever recorded" in Switzerland, the report said.

It pointed to the case of Weissfluhjoch peak (2,540 metres), which hosts the Swiss Institute for Snow and Avalanche research. The peak saw no snowfall of more than 1cm between May 17 and September 4 - a first in the 81 years of record-keeping, the report said.

The heat and lack of precipitation "not only melted large quantities of winter snow (up to five metres on some glaciers), but also melted the ice," said Matthias Huss, in charge of the Glacier Monitoring Network (Glamos).