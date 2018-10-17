WATCH | SpotMini the robo-dog dancing to 'Uptown Funk' is horrifying and hilarious

Robot engineering company Boston Dynamics has released a video of its robot dog SpotMini dancing to "Uptown Funk".

SpotMini has been programmed with some sick dance moves, watch for yourself.

Amanda Luz Henning Santiago writes on Mashable, "with every precise dance move I'm reminded that this sophisticated machine can be programmed to execute me as easily as it can be programmed to dance to Bruno Mars."

SpotMini is designed to pick up objects and open doors in the home or in the office and can run for 90 minutes on a charge. It is set to go on sale in 2019.