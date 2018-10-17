Sci-Tech

WATCH | SpotMini the robo-dog dancing to 'Uptown Funk' is horrifying and hilarious

17 October 2018 - 08:18 By Staff reporter

Robot engineering company Boston Dynamics has released a video of its robot dog SpotMini dancing to "Uptown Funk".

SpotMini has been programmed with some sick dance moves, watch for yourself.

Amanda Luz Henning Santiago writes on Mashable, "with every precise dance move I'm reminded that this sophisticated machine can be programmed to execute me as easily as it can be programmed to dance to Bruno Mars."

SpotMini is designed to pick up objects and open doors in the home or in the office and can run for 90 minutes on a charge. It is set to go on sale in 2019.

WATCH MORE

WATCH | 'PULL OVER NOW!' Mom busts 13-year-old who 'stole' her BMW

A Texas mom who tracked down her 13-year-old son after he took her new BMW for a drive has become a viral sensation.
News
23 hours ago

WATCH | Cars swerve as driver towing caravan speeds into oncoming traffic

Police are investigating after a driver in car towing a caravan drove on the wrong side of a highway and later crashed into two vehicles.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | A wagging finger sticking out of your mobile phone is creepy. Why?

A French researcher has invented a robot finger that attaches to your mobile phone. It can wriggle across your desk. It can stroke your hand. And ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Sex, drugs and ... slavery? Human trafficking hidden in UK hotels World
  2. Israeli jets strike Gaza after rocket lands in Beersheba-army World
  3. WATCH LIVE | Omotoso rape trial: Zondi's cross-examination continues South Africa
  4. Zika in Africa: Rare birth defect on the rise in Angola Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

5 moments from the #Omotosotrial
This is what the EFF had to say about the VBS scandal
X