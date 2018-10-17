Sci-Tech

YouTube back up after widespread outage

YouTube says it's looking into reports of user access issues

17 October 2018 - 09:49 By Reuters
Image: 123RF/bloomua

YouTube, the Google-owned streaming service, said it was looking into reports of issues with its services after several people took to Twitter to complain about broadcasting issues.

A widespread issue with some of its services has been resolved, which lasted almost two hours. 

YouTube did not say what caused the outage.

