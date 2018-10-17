YouTube back up after widespread outage
17 October 2018 - 09:49
YouTube, the Google-owned streaming service, said it was looking into reports of issues with its services after several people took to Twitter to complain about broadcasting issues.
A widespread issue with some of its services has been resolved, which lasted almost two hours.
YouTube did not say what caused the outage.
We're back! Thanks for all of your patience. If you continue to experience issues, please let us know. https://t.co/NVU5GP7Sy6— Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2018
Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated.— Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2018