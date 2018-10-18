Scientists spot six near-extinct vaquita porpoises

The near-extinct vaquita marina, the world's smallest porpoise, has not yet disappeared from its habitat off the coast of Mexico, a research team said Wednesday after spotting six of them.

The vaquita has been nearly wiped out by illegal fishing in its native habitat, the Gulf of California, and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) warned in May that it could go extinct this year.

But "all hope is not lost" for saving the species after the recent sightings, said Lorenzo Rojas of the International Committee for the Recovery of the Vaquita (CIRVA), presenting the researchers' findings.

In an 11-day study conducted in late September and early October, marine scientists spotted six vaquitas, including a calf.