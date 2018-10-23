Cryptocurrency bitcoin 10 years old

October 31 2008 marked the birth of bitcoin. Ten years on, the world's first cryptocurrency is at the forefront of a complex financial system viewed warily by markets and investors.

From its first evocation amid a global financial crisis, in a whitepaper written by Satoshi Nakamoto, an unknown pseudonym, bitcoin conveyed a political vision.

The "abstract" set out in the paper for bitcoin, currently worth about $6,400 (R92,000) per unit from a starting point of virtually zero, was for "a purely peer-to-peer version of electronic cash (that) would allow online payments to be sent directly from one party to another without going through a financial institution."